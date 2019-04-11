Thu, 11 Apr 2019

International

Section
Frustrations over Venezuelan crisis spill over at UN Security Council

CARACAS, Venezuela - The UN Security Security remains stalemated by veto-wielding members Russia and the United States. The council has ...

Turkey rescues 43 illegal immigrants adrift in the Aegean Sea

ANKARA, Turkey - The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued a large number of irregular migrants who were trying to illegally ...

UN survey shows 40% of women forced into sex with men

GENEVA, Switzerland - More than four in 10 women in 51 countries surveyed, feel they have no choice but to agree to ...

Benjamin Netanyahu on track to cling to power

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to be in position for a fifth term in power ...

Four Americans die as vehicle explodes north of Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - A bombing has killed three U.S. soldiers and an American contractor near Bagram Air Base, 50 kilometres ...

Iran hits back at Trump designation of Iran's elite forces

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump, as widely foreshadowed over the weekend, on Monday announced his administration's plan to ...

Business

Section
Debt-laden nations will struggle during next downturn

Economic growth is slowing and public debt remains high across the world. Meanwhile, demographic changes and technological advances are reshaping ...

Asian stock traders move to sidelines

SYDNEY, Australia - Tokyo was the only bright light in Asia on Thursday, and its light was flickering as traders ...

Nasdaq jumps, U.S. dollar slumps

NEW YORK, New York - The Nasdaq Composite made good gains on Wednesday, while the broader market held steady. The ...

New EU manufacturing headquarters to be developed in Portlaoise

CO LAOIS, Ireland - Canada’s largest producer of alcohol and fuel ethanol, and one of the largest alcohols and solvents ...

Asian stock markets have unremarkable day Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region were little moved on Wednesday as the IMF sounded an alarm about ...

U.S. stocks sold off after Trump imposes tariffs on EU-made goods

  NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump opened a new ...

Movie Review

