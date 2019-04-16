Tue, 16 Apr 2019

International

Section
Miraculous moment as Tiger takes out Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - A ball rolled down a slope on the 16th green of Augusta National during the final round ...

Airstrikes and heavy shelling continue in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI, Libya - The fight for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli is continuing with clashes, airstrikes and heavy shelling ...

Palestinian youth shot to death at militant checkpoint in Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip - On Saturday, a Palestinian youth was shot dead after his father says he inadvertently drove through ...

Exploding oil tanker kills ten people after colliding with truck

LAGOS, Nigeria - A spectacular collision on Saturday between an oil tanker and a water truck in the Nigerian state ...

Reports say Israel has attacked a Syrian military base, killing 2

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israeli Air Force has attacked targets near the Syrian city of Hama, killing two Iranians, ...

Current outbreak of Ebola could spread from DRC to other countries

There is a risk the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) could spread to neighbouring ...

Business

Section
Irish, Nordic, Benelux and Baltic states meet on digitisation

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Irish Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen is ...

Damac Properties gets UK and Mideast finace for London project

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai property developer Damac Properties has secured a £175 million financing package for a residential development in ...

Ireland's energy system still heavily reliant on fossil fuels

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland got its report card on the country's energy policies on Monday. A mixed review, the report, ...

Greenback slips in Asian trade, equities sidelined

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar broadly fell in Asia on Monday while stocks were decidely mixed. The best performer ...

Saudi government makes big commitment to Dubai's Expo 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Saudi Arabia has made a major commitment to the upcoming Expo 2020 which will be staged ...

Stratolaunch takes to air over Mojave Desert

MOJAVE, California -  Stratolaunch Systems Corporation, founded by Paul G. Allen, successfully completed the first flight of the world’s largest all-composite aircraft, the Stratolaunch on Saturday.  With a dual fuselage ...

Movie Review

Three Colors: Red (Trois couleurs: Rouge) [Blu-Ray]
