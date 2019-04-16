Tue, 16 Apr 2019

International

French President Emmanuel Macron visits stricken Notre Dame Cathedral

PARIS, France - A major fire has broken out at the famed Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris, causing massive ...

Measles spreading at alarming rate, say UN agency heads

Following a 300% surge in the number of measles cases during the first three months of this year, compared to ...

Miraculous moment as Tiger takes out Masters

AUGUSTA, Georgia - A ball rolled down a slope on the 16th green of Augusta National during the final round ...

Airstrikes and heavy shelling continue in Libyan capital

TRIPOLI, Libya - The fight for control of the Libyan capital Tripoli is continuing with clashes, airstrikes and heavy shelling ...

Palestinian youth shot to death at militant checkpoint in Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip - On Saturday, a Palestinian youth was shot dead after his father says he inadvertently drove through ...

Exploding oil tanker kills ten people after colliding with truck

LAGOS, Nigeria - A spectacular collision on Saturday between an oil tanker and a water truck in the Nigerian state ...

Business

Ireland to spend large sums on infection prevention in hospitals

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is to provide €7 million for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) measures in the health service, ...

Major U.S. stock indices dip, bank shares sold off

NEW YORK, New York - Financial stocks weighed on Wall Street on Monday, with the sector losing 0.06% on the ...

Irish, Nordic, Benelux and Baltic states meet on digitisation

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Irish Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection Pat Breen is ...

Damac Properties gets UK and Mideast finace for London project

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai property developer Damac Properties has secured a £175 million financing package for a residential development in ...

Ireland's energy system still heavily reliant on fossil fuels

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland got its report card on the country's energy policies on Monday. A mixed review, the report, ...

Greenback slips in Asian trade, equities sidelined

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar broadly fell in Asia on Monday while stocks were decidely mixed. The best performer ...

