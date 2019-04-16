TEHRAN (Tasnim) The South Korean government donated a sum of 200,000 US dollar to the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) in a bid to assist flood-hit people across the Islamic Republic. - Politics news -

"In line with our commitment to providing immediate assistance when the need arises, the government of the Republic of Korea donated $200,000 to the IRCS to contribute to the healing of the hearts that were broken during the recent floods," the South Korean embassy in Tehran said on its Twitter account on Monday.

Amid unprecedented torrential rains in northern, western and southwestern Iran that killed at least 77 people, the military forces mobilized efforts to help people trapped in the flood-affected areas and evacuate residents in the regions with an emergency situation.

Record spring rainfall that has battered Iran in the past weeks caused serious flooding in many areas, mainly the provinces of Golestan, Lorestan, Khuzestan, Fars and Ilam, forcing thousands to leave their homes.

While residents in some western areas are still in need of relief aid, the Army Ground Force, the IRGC, and Basij have deployed forces, heavy military machinery, aircraft and boats to the disaster zones.