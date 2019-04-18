Thu, 18 Apr 2019

International

North Korea tests new "tactical guided weapon"

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea has tested a new "tactical guided weapon," the latest display of Pyongyang's military capabilities, ...

Ex Peru leader attempts to take his own life to avoid arrest

LIMA, Peru - Former President of Peru Alan Garcia who was in a coma in a hospital in the capital ...

Parisians still in shock as damage to historic cathedral is assessed

PARIS, France - Two-thirds of the largely medieval roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris are "gone" after the devastating ...

Egyptians to get final say on changes to constitution

CAIRO, Egypt - The man who deposed Egypt's first elected president in decades, will now likely hold the office for ...

62000 people estimated to have fled Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua - More than 60,000 Nicaraguans have fled the Central American country in fear of their lives since anti-government ...

Yemenis starving as international support fails to materialise

SANA'A, Yemen - The humanitarian situation in Yemen is almost out of control as the UN battles to shore up much ...

Business

G20 to meet in Riyadh in November 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The dates have been set for the G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia in ...

U.S. stocks close little changed, health shares hold markets back

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was little changed on Wednesday as buyers and sellers evened out the trading. ...

Asian stock markets lack direction Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Buyers were less dominant on Asian markets Wednesday, despite Tuesday's worldwide rally. Nonetheless bourses in Japan and ...

German bank fined $1.3 billion for bypassing U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON DC - A unit of thje giant Unicredit banking group has pleaded guilty to bypassing U.S. sanctions to carry ...

Wall Street has good day helped by Qualcom settlement

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street joined a worldwide rally in stocks on Tuesday, with all the major indices ...

European and Asian markets jump led by demand in China

SYDNEY, Australia - The Shanghai Stock Exchange was the star of the Asian market on Tuesday with the benchmark Shanghai ...

