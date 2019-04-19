Fri, 19 Apr 2019

Massive healthcare fraud schemes uncovered in United States

CINCINNATI, Ohio - Thirty one doctors, 7 pharmacists, eight nurse practitioners, and seven other licensed medical professionals, are among 60 ...

Report: Afghan detainees suffering electric-shocks and genitals-abuse

KABUL, Afghanistan - Abuse and torture of political prisoners in jails is still happening, despite government measures to stamp it ...

North Korea tests new "tactical guided weapon"

SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea has tested a new "tactical guided weapon," the latest display of Pyongyang's military capabilities, ...

Ex Peru leader attempts to take his own life to avoid arrest

LIMA, Peru - Former President of Peru Alan Garcia who was in a coma in a hospital in the capital ...

Parisians still in shock as damage to historic cathedral is assessed

PARIS, France - Two-thirds of the largely medieval roof of Notre Dame cathedral in Paris are "gone" after the devastating ...

Egyptians to get final say on changes to constitution

CAIRO, Egypt - The man who deposed Egypt's first elected president in decades, will now likely hold the office for ...

Business

Section
LogMeIn opens new international hub in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - A leading provider of cloud-based connectivity and recognized as one of the world’s 10 largest public Software-as-a-Service ...

Greenback shines as stocks diop acfross Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks finished in negatiove territory across the board on Thursday. The U.S. dollar however was in demand ...

NFL releases schedule for 256-game 2019 season

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The NFL announced its season schedule for 2019 on Wednesday night. The 17-week, 256-game ...

G20 to meet in Riyadh in November 2020

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - The dates have been set for the G20 Leaders’ Summit being hosted by Saudi Arabia in ...

U.S. stocks close little changed, health shares hold markets back

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was little changed on Wednesday as buyers and sellers evened out the trading. ...

Asian stock markets lack direction Wednesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Buyers were less dominant on Asian markets Wednesday, despite Tuesday's worldwide rally. Nonetheless bourses in Japan and ...

