Moscow [Russia], Apr 18 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will travel to Russia for a meeting with President Vladimir Putin later this month.

"Vladimir Putin will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Jong-un will make a visit to Russia in the second half of April at Vladimir Putin's invitation," TASS news agency quoted the Kremlin saying in a statement.

The meeting is speculated to take place in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok next week, when Putin will travel there on his way to China for an international conference, reported Yonhap news agency.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries in eight years, after the former leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il met the then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2011.

Earlier in February, United States President Donald Trump met Kim at Hanoi in Singapore. The meeting ended without reaching a deal as the two leaders failed to achieve a consensus over Pyongyang's denuclearisation process and Washington's sanction relief. (ANI)