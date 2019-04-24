Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Apr 23 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is behaving like the supreme leader of North Korea Kim Jong-un.Addressing media persons here, Sharma said: "Recently Prime Minister Modi said that India was ready with 18 nuclear missiles to be used. No President or Prime Minister of any nation would disclose such sensitive matters but Modi ji has been giving such irresponsible statements for so long.""There is only one nation and leader in the world -- Kim Jong-un who is known for such statements on nuclear weapons and it seems PM Modi is behaving like him," he said.

"It would be disgraceful and unfortunate for a democratic country like India that a prime minister is comparing himself with such countries," he added.He further accused the Prime Minister of misleading the people of the country, and said the BJP had spent around Rs 4,397 crore on advertisements.

"PM Modi poses a threat to every institution of the country. No Indian Prime Minister has ever claimed Army as his party," he said.

"In the last two phases of polling, the country has voted against the BJP. That is why the Prime Minister is getting desperate and giving such irresponsible statements," said Sharma. Stressing that Prime Minister Modi should tell citizens of the country about his work in the past five years, Sharma said: "PM Modi has taken the political discourse at a lower level.""His government has failed to fulfill promises of employment, minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops, and Rs 15 lakh to each."Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha constituencies that will go to polls on May 19 in the seventh and last phase of General Elections. The counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)