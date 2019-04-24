Wed, 24 Apr 2019

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning to stay in jail indefinitely

RICHMOND, Virginia - Former U.S. Private Chelsea Manning who leaked classified U.S. military documents which exposed atrocities during the Iraq ...

Libyan clashes causing untold grief for civilians

TRIPOLI, Libya - Civlians are still being killed and injured since fighting began near the Libyan capital Tripoli nearly 3 ...

Internet crime in America almost doubled last year

Huge bomb found near Sri Lankan airport

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Twenty four people have been arrested in connection with the wave of terrorist attacks that swept ...

UN "strongly condemns horrific attacks" in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - With the death toll climbing to at least 321, and with five hundred people wounded, many  ...

Multiple attacks in Sri Lanka leave scores dead and hundreds injured

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - A wave of terrorist attacks have swept across Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, killing hundreds of ...

S&P 500 and Nasdaq close Tuesday at all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - It was an extraordinary day on Tuesday for U.S. markets with the dollar creaming other ...

New York City company selects Galway as new international HQ

GALWAY, Ireland - A major technology company based in New York City is to establish its first international hub at ...

Australian All Ordinaries closes higher, rest of Asia flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly flat on Tuesday, however the Australian marked surged in its first day ...

Asian Development Bank to support renewable power projects in Pacific

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an umbrella facility of up to $100 million which will ...

Little movement on U.S. markets as investors take extended break

NEW YORK, New York - A boost in the price of energy stocks failed to ignite a flat market on ...

Asian and European nations set to have oil supplies from Iran stop

SINGAPORE - U.S. State Department officials say an announcement is to be made on Monday that waivers allowing companies to ...

Multiple Maniacs [Blu-Ray]