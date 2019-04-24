Wed, 24 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
39-year old man appears in Sydney court charged with false bomb report

SYDNEY, Australia - A 39-year old man appeared before a Sydney court on Wednesday charged with a hoax bomb threat ...

Whistleblower Chelsea Manning to stay in jail indefinitely

RICHMOND, Virginia - Former U.S. Private Chelsea Manning who leaked classified U.S. military documents which exposed atrocities during the Iraq ...

Libyan clashes causing untold grief for civilians

TRIPOLI, Libya - Civlians are still being killed and injured since fighting began near the Libyan capital Tripoli nearly 3 ...

Internet crime in America almost doubled last year

Huge bomb found near Sri Lankan airport

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Twenty four people have been arrested in connection with the wave of terrorist attacks that swept ...

UN "strongly condemns horrific attacks" in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - With the death toll climbing to at least 321, and with five hundred people wounded, many  ...

Business

Section
S&P 500 and Nasdaq close Tuesday at all-time highs

NEW YORK, New York - It was an extraordinary day on Tuesday for U.S. markets with the dollar creaming other ...

New York City company selects Galway as new international HQ

GALWAY, Ireland - A major technology company based in New York City is to establish its first international hub at ...

Australian All Ordinaries closes higher, rest of Asia flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly flat on Tuesday, however the Australian marked surged in its first day ...

Asian Development Bank to support renewable power projects in Pacific

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an umbrella facility of up to $100 million which will ...

Little movement on U.S. markets as investors take extended break

NEW YORK, New York - A boost in the price of energy stocks failed to ignite a flat market on ...

Asian and European nations set to have oil supplies from Iran stop

SINGAPORE - U.S. State Department officials say an announcement is to be made on Monday that waivers allowing companies to ...

Movie Review

Multiple Maniacs [Blu-Ray]