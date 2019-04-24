Moscow [Russia], Apr 24 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un arrived in Russia on Wednesday morning (local time) ahead of his much-anticipated summit with President Vladimir Putin.

After entering Russia, Kim stopped at the Khasan station where he was welcomed in the Russian tradition by being presented with flowers as well as bread and salt, reported TASS.

The two leaders are set to meet for the first time on Thursday in the eastern port city of Vladivostok.

The summit will discuss the bilateral relations between the two countries. However, Kim and Putin do not plan to sign any agreements or make any joint statements, according to CNN.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the two countries in eight years, after the former leader of North Korea Kim Jong-il met the then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2011.

The North Korean leader had earlier travelled to Vietnam's capital Hanoi for his summit with US President Donald Trump.

The summit was widely deemed a failure after the two sides were unable to reach an agreement over the denuclearisation of North Korea. (ANI)