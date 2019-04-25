TEHRAN (Tasnim) The Iranian team will start the 2019 AFC U-19 Womens Championship with a match against host Vietnam on Friday. - Sports news - Katayoun Khosrowyar's girls will play the Vietnamese football team at the Vietnam YFTC Field no. 3 in Hanoi.

Iran will play South Korea and Lebanon on April 28 and 30 respectively.

For the final round of qualifiers, eight teams have been divided into two groups of four teams, with the group winners and runners-up joining host nation Thailand, reigning champion Japan, DPR Korea and China PR in the Finals in October.

Australia is in Group A along with Uzbekistan, host Myanmar and Nepal.

Meanwhile, in Group B, host Vietnam will welcome two-time champion Korea Republic, who has yet to miss an edition, as well as Iran and Lebanon.

The Round 2 Qualifiers will be played over three matchdays from April 26 to 30.