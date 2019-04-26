Fri, 26 Apr 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Kim warns Putin, North Korea may return to its original state

MOSCOW, Russia - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has told Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the situation on the ...

Joe Biden to run in 2020

In a much anticipated announcement, former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, who served two terms under Barack Obama, has announced ...

Saudi Arabia excecutions rile UN human rights chief

GENEVA, Switzerland - A wave of executions in cities across Saudi Arabia on Tuesday has brought a sharp rebuke from  ...

U.S. woman who sold state secrets to Chinese spies enters guilty plea

WASHINGTON DC - A former U.S. State Department official with TOP SECRET security clearance has admitted providing documents to China ...

Palestinian boy who tried to flee Israeli captors is shot in both legs

WEST BANK, Palestinian territories - A bound and blindfolded 15-year old Palestinian schoolboy has been shot in both legs because, ...

140 people have contacted police over death of Lyra McKee

DERRY/LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland - Police investigating the murder of Belfast journalist Lyra McKee have been overwhelmed with support so far ...

Business

Section
Dollar and stocks range-bound in Asia

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Australia drifted lower on Friday in a gloomy end to the week. Only the Australian ...

Euro and pound under pressure, U.S. stocks mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors fretted over second quarter earnings, oil prices, ...

EcoOnline in Limerick opens new 7,000 square foot office

LIMERICK, Ireland - Norwegian IT firm EcoOnline is to double the size of its operation in Ireland. EcoOnline which supplies ...

Truckload freight company hit with accounting fraud charges

WASHINGTON DC - The Indianapolis-based Celadon Group Inc. has agreed to a settlement including the payment of $7 million in ...

Carlos Ghosn to be freed from prison on bail

TOKYO, Japan - Despitre facing new charges former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn is to be released from jail. The Tokyo ...

U.S. dollar dominates on U.S. markets

NEW YORK, New York - Equities took a back seat on U.S. markets on Wednesday as the dollar moved to ...

Movie Review

22 July