Washington [USA], Apr 26 (ANI): US President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to discuss issues including North Korea during their summit at the White House here on Friday (local time).

A White House official told NHK that the summit will be an important opportunity for the two countries to coordinate future actions, including consultations with South Korea and North Korea's complete denuclearisation.

The meeting comes a day after the maiden summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Vladivostok on Thursday.

US Ambassador to Japan, William Hagerty, told reporters that Abe and Trump may also discuss the issue of Japanese nationals who have been allegedly abducted by North Korea.

The two sides recently opened talks aimed at signing a new trade deal, in the run-up to the Trump-Abe meeting in Washington. This comes after Trump pulled the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a 12-nation pact that Abe had negotiated with former US President Barack Obama. (ANI)