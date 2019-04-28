Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he is planning to visit North Korea in the near future.

In a Saturday interview with IRNA, Zarif underlined that the visit will be planned and announced as soon as possible.

I dont know whether or not the Iranian president plans to make a visit to North Korea as well, but Im going to make such a visit in the near future, he said.

Within the next ten days, I will visit Russia for talks over our mutual ties. Before that, I will make two visits to our neighbouring states which are always of great significance for the Islamic Republic, he said.

Zarif made the remarks during his trip to New York, the US, where he attended a one-day high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on global peace and multilateralism.