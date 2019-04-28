IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, April 28, 2019, and picked headlines from 12 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in all Iranian papers today was the rare interview Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gave to Fox News, the favourite news channel of US President Donald Trump and his fans.

Also a top story was the repercussions of the US decision to stop issuing oil waivers for the customers of Irans crude oil.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Experts: Europe to Cooperate with US in Exerting Maximum Pressure against Iran

2- Reuters: No New Oil Waivers for China

3- Zarif: Trump's Maximum Pressure' Policy Doomed to Failure

4- Putin: We're Not Going to Increase Oil Output for Now

1- Biden's Chance against Trump

2- Zarif's Interview with Trump-Friendly Channel

3- On FATF, We Should Make Less Evil Choice

4- South Korea Eying Saudi Oil

1- Zarif's Offer to Americans Humanitarian

2- Iran's Reaction to US Show: We've Made No Request for Talks with US

1- EU Spokesperson: For Sanctions Removal, We're Committed to Our Pledges

2- US' Non-Interactive, Unilateral Approach

* Reactions to Iran-US Prison Swap Continue

1- Why Zarif Gave Interview to Fox News

* Holding Talks with Trump's Fans, Voters

1- UNSC Resolution 2231, Achiles' Heel of Trump

1- Tragedy of Mass Executions in Saudi Arabia

* CNN Reveals Al Saud's Anti-Human Measures

2- WSJ: Europe's New Moves to Pressure Iran's Missile Program

3- Iran's Oil Clients Not to Back Off: Experts

1- Iran Can Wreak Havoc on Persian Gulf Littoral States

* Closing Strait of Hormuz as Dangerous as Nuclear Bomb

2- Ansarullah Pound Southern Saudi Arabia with 17 Missiles

3- Mr Zarif! Don't Send Enemies Message of Weakness

1- Liberalism against Populism

* Biden Raises $6.3 Million 24 Hours after Announcing Presidential Bid

1- Tehran-Washington Tension Escalates

* Zarif: Trump Not after War with Iran, but His Fans Are

1- Trump Not after War with Iran: Zarif to Fox News

2- Foreign Ministry: Iran Hasn't Asked for Meeting with US

3- Will Iran's Oil Importers Ignore Cancellation of Exemptions?

1- Don't Be Upset Trump!

* What US Media Say about Result of White House's Oil Sanctions on Iran

2- France Declares War on Journalists

* 3 Journos Prosecuted for Revealing France's Role in Yemen War, 2 Others for Releasing Films of Yellow Vest Crackdown