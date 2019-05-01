Damascus, SANA Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign and Expatriates Minister Walid al-Moallem on Tuesday received Vice Foreign Minister of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Pak Myong Guk and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the historical friendly relations between the two countries and means for developing them in all fields, affirming the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation in international circles and organizations to defend their national causes and confront the attempts by the US and its allies to undermine international law and the UN Charter.

Al-Moallem expressed appreciation for the DPRK's support for Syria at international circles and in confronting the terrorist war against it, stressing that Syria supports the DPRK in confronting the attempts to impose policies upon it which contradict its interests and in facing the US-imposed economic embargo.

For his part, the Vice Minister affirmed the DPRK's continuing support for Syria in the face of the terrorist war and economic sanctions targeting it, voicing his government's thanks for Syria for its support for the DPRK.

Hazem Sabbagh