Wed, 01 May 2019

International

Emperor Akihito steps down, first abdication in Japan in 200 years

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese Emperor Akihito has abdicated the throne in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo ...

25 Iranian provinces still affected by recent flooding

Sanctions on Myanmar extended by EU council

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union Council has renewed an arms embargo and other sanctions on Myanmar for another year. ...

UN chief warns of hate-based violence, and intolerance of worshippers

NEW YORK, New York - A "disturbing groundswell" of hate-based violence and intolerance aimed at worshippers across all faiths, must be ...

New York attorney general decision to investigate NRA angers Trump

NEW YORK CITY, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump has made an extraordinary attack on the New York State ...

Drug-resistant diseases could cause millions of deaths

NEW YORK, New York - Deaths caused by infections from  antibiotic-resistant bacteria  will skyrocket over the next two decades, along ...

Business

Nasdaq reels as Alphabet drops $99 a share

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world drifted on Tuesday as investors demurred from buying, or selling. In ...

Stocks and dollar quiet on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian equity markets were listless on Tuesday, with little movement in either direction. Chinese stocks at least ...

U.S. stocks broadly higher in positive start to week

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose across the board on Monday as hopes heightened for a resolution of ...

Yext to significantly expand New York City HQ, adding 500 new jobs

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Yext, an international digital knowledge management technology company, says it is planning to expand ...

Allergan to expand Irish labs and manufacturing campuses

DUBLIN/CO. MAYO - Ireland - Global life-science firm, Allergan, which is headquartered and operates four plants in Ireland, has announced ...

Iran threatens passage of oil supplies if its security is threatened

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran says it intends to keep the Strait of Hormuz open but would not hesitate to shut ...

Movie Review

What Haunts Us