Thu, 02 May 2019

Bomb plotter of Sydney to Abu Dhabi Etihad flight convicted

SYDNEY, Australia - A man was found guilty in Sydney on Wednesday in relation to a plot to blow up ...

Emperor Akihito steps down, first abdication in Japan in 200 years

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese Emperor Akihito has abdicated the throne in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo ...

25 Iranian provinces still affected by recent flooding

TEHRAN, Iran - Heavy rains have caused severe flooding across Iran in recent weeks, leaving towns and villages underwater and ...

Sanctions on Myanmar extended by EU council

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union Council has renewed an arms embargo and other sanctions on Myanmar for another year. ...

UN chief warns of hate-based violence, and intolerance of worshippers

NEW YORK, New York - A "disturbing groundswell" of hate-based violence and intolerance aimed at worshippers across all faiths, must be ...

New York attorney general decision to investigate NRA angers Trump

NEW YORK CITY, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump has made an extraordinary attack on the New York State ...

Mixed reception for Asian stock markets, dollar dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were evenly divided on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar continued to drift lower. In ...

Ireland reaches settlement with non-EEA fishers

DUBLIN, Ireland - A recent mediation between a number of government departments and the International Transport Workers’ Federation on the ...

Tech company eyeing expansion ties the knot with Galway

GALWAY, IRELAND - The Knot Worldwide , the largest global wedding planning company, is to establish an operations centre in ...

Nasdaq reels as Alphabet drops $99 a share

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world drifted on Tuesday as investors demurred from buying, or selling. In ...

Stocks and dollar quiet on Asian markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian equity markets were listless on Tuesday, with little movement in either direction. Chinese stocks at least ...

U.S. stocks broadly higher in positive start to week

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose across the board on Monday as hopes heightened for a resolution of ...

