Thu, 02 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Judge throws book at Assange over skipping bail charge

LONDON, UK - The founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been sent to prison for fifty weeks after being convicted ...

Bomb plotter of Sydney to Abu Dhabi Etihad flight convicted

SYDNEY, Australia - A man was found guilty in Sydney on Wednesday in relation to a plot to blow up ...

Emperor Akihito steps down, first abdication in Japan in 200 years

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese Emperor Akihito has abdicated the throne in a ceremony held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo ...

25 Iranian provinces still affected by recent flooding

TEHRAN, Iran - Heavy rains have caused severe flooding across Iran in recent weeks, leaving towns and villages underwater and ...

Sanctions on Myanmar extended by EU council

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union Council has renewed an arms embargo and other sanctions on Myanmar for another year. ...

UN chief warns of hate-based violence, and intolerance of worshippers

NEW YORK, New York - A "disturbing groundswell" of hate-based violence and intolerance aimed at worshippers across all faiths, must be ...

Business

Section
Greenback in demand as stocks sell-off on Federal Reserve statement

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. sagged on Wednesday, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pouring cold ...

ADB and Ireland to fund climate change and disaster resilience

NADI, Fiji - The government of Ireland teamed up with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, to put pen ...

Mixed reception for Asian stock markets, dollar dips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were evenly divided on Wednesday, while the U.S. dollar continued to drift lower. In ...

Ireland reaches settlement with non-EEA fishers

DUBLIN, Ireland - A recent mediation between a number of government departments and the International Transport Workers’ Federation on the ...

Tech company eyeing expansion ties the knot with Galway

GALWAY, IRELAND - The Knot Worldwide , the largest global wedding planning company, is to establish an operations centre in ...

Nasdaq reels as Alphabet drops $99 a share

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks around the world drifted on Tuesday as investors demurred from buying, or selling. In ...

Movie Review

What Haunts Us