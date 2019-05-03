Seoul [South Korea], May 2 (ANI): The chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the United States on Thursday discussed progress on the denuclearisation of North Korea and lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, in their telephonic conversation, discussed their assessment of the situation on the peninsula since the failed second summit between the US and North Korea in Hanoi in February, reported Yonhap News Agency.

This comes weeks after South Korean President Moon Jae-in reached the US to discuss the Hanoi summit. The talks between the US and North Korea have been stalled ever since.

Trump has asked his South Korean counterpart to help facilitate future dialogues with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Notably, Moon, who is brokering talks between Trump and Kim, has so far held three talks with the North Korean leader.

The South Korean President had an emergency telephonic conversation with Trump after the US-North Korea summit ended abruptly on February 28 without any joint agreement.

Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where Pyongyang sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation. No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

Washington has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation. (ANI)