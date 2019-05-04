Sat, 04 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
9/11 Victim Compensation Fund running low on funds

NEW YORK, New York - Nearly 18 years after the deadly 9/11 attacks in the United States, the death toll ...

Freedom of the press marked around the world

NEW YORK, New York - The world on Friday marks World Press Freedom Day. World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed ...

Ex-CIA case officer faces life in prison over espionage charges

WASHINGTON DC - A former CIA case officer has pled guilty to conspiring to commit espionage, by passing sensitive CIA ...

Philippines government slammed by UN human rights council over attacks

GENEVA, Switzerland - UN human rights experts have expressed grave concerns over renewed accusations brought against the UN Special Rapporteur ...

Judge throws book at Assange over skipping bail charge

LONDON, UK - The founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange has been sent to prison for fifty weeks after being convicted ...

Bomb plotter of Sydney to Abu Dhabi Etihad flight convicted

SYDNEY, Australia - A man was found guilty in Sydney on Wednesday in relation to a plot to blow up ...

Business

Section
JRI America to double workforce in Tralee, Ireland, Co Kerry

TRALEE, Ireland - A division of the specialist IT subsidiary of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, which has operated in Ireland ...

Uber drivers plan strikes in seven U.S. cities

SEATTE, Washington - Uber’s upcoming initial public offering  may be one of the biggest in history , with the  ride-hailing ...

Wall Street slides in line with price of oil

NEW YORK, New York - Oil prices fell on Thursday, putting pressure on U.S. stocks but buoying the dollar. "For ...

Local currency bonds in Southeast Asia region now total $12.7 trillion

NADI, Fiji - The 10 economies of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN): Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, ...

Greenback in demand as stocks sell-off on Federal Reserve statement

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the U.S. sagged on Wednesday, with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pouring cold ...

ADB and Ireland to fund climate change and disaster resilience

NADI, Fiji - The government of Ireland teamed up with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, to put pen ...

Movie Review

Dreamgirls [Blu-Ray]