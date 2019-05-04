Pyongyang [North Korea], May 4 (ANI): North Korea on Saturday fired an unidentified short-range missile from its east coast town of Wonsan, said the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The missile was launched in the eastern direction at 9:06 am (local time), Yonhap News Agency reported.

The United States and South Korean authorities are "analysing the details of the missile."The launch of the short-range missile comes at a time when denuclearisation talks between the US and North Korea are yet to see progress following the abrupt fallout of the Hanoi summit.

Earlier this week, the chief nuclear envoys of South Korea and the US discussed progress on the denuclearisation of North Korea and lasting peace in the Korean Peninsula.

Lee Do-hoon, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Stephen Biegun, the US special representative for North Korea, in their telephonic conversation, discussed their assessment of the situation on the peninsula since the failed second summit between the US and North Korea in Hanoi in February.

Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where Pyongyang sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation.

No joint statement was released following the talks, as it is reported that the two countries could not resolve their differences on sanction waivers.

Washington has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation. (ANI)