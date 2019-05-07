Tue, 07 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Aeroflot offers to fly relatives of Flight SU1492 passengers to Moscow

MOSCOW, Russia - A commssion of inquiry has been set up to establish the cause of Sunday night's deadly plane ...

Russian plane crashes as it lands at Moscow International Airport

MOSCOW, Russia - A plane carrying 78 passengers and crew has burst into flames and crashed in Moscow, killing at ...

Trump reaffirms no distinction between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism

TEL AVIV, Israel - The U.S. State Department's special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, Elan Carr, who was sworn ...

Iran-Russian relations solid in face of U..S. 'blackmail' says Russia

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia on Sunday pledged to continue its bilateral relations with Iran, saying "no threat" of new sanctions ...

Overseas kidnappings now an FBI specialty

WASHINGTON DC - Most Americans when they travel abroad keep in touch with families and friends they leave behind. It ...

Crop failures, heatwaves and flooding pressure North Korea

NEW YORK, New York - More than 10 million North Koreans are suffering "severe food shortages" after the worst harvest ...

Business

Section
Western New York region boosted by new developments, says Cuomo

BUFFALO, New York - Construction has started on a $7 million 5-story mixed-use building located in the heart of the ...

Leak leading to UK Defence Secretary downfall dismissed by police

LONDON, UK -  British police on Saturday declined to investigate the leak of details from a secret government discussion about Chinese ...

Raymond Jardine, Jr. accespts FBI award on behalf of veterans

WASHINGTON DC - The FBI’s Honolulu Field Office chose to recognize Native Hawaiian Veterans, LLC, as the recipient of its ...

Asia and Pacific hosted 343 million international visitors last year

NADI, Fiji - Political figures from around the Asia Pacific region have recognised the key role of tourism in developing ...

Zero emission catamaran-style vessels to launch at Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, New York - The Maid of the Mist, which has been navigating the waters of the Lower Niagara ...

U.S. stocks jump sharply, Nasdaq takes lead

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street was upbeat on Friday, buoyed by better-than-expected April employment levels. Technology stocks did ...

Movie Review

Elle