Seoul [South Korea], May 8 (ANI): United States Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in Seoul on Wednesday to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon.

The talks are expected to focus on Pyongyang's recent firing of short-range projectiles and possible food aid to North Korea, reported Yonhap.Biegun arrived at Gimpo International Airport at around 6:40 p.m. (local time), accompanied by National Security Council official Allison Hooker and Alex Wong, deputy assistant secretary of state for North Korea. During his four-day visit to the country, Biegun will also attend a session of the joint "working group" established to coordinate policy on Pyongyang.

Food aid to North Korea is expected to be a key topic in the said meeting. According to a recent report by the United Nations, more than ten million North Koreans are suffering "severe food shortages" due to series of weather disasters, compounded by international sanctions on the country, particularly by the US.On May 4, North Korea reportedly fired multiple short-range "projectiles" off its east coast, amid stalled denuclearisation talks between Washington and Pyongyang following the abrupt fallout of the Hanoi summit in February.

Do-hoon and Beigun last week held telephonic a telephonic conversation, where they discussed their assessment of the situation on the peninsula since Hanoi summit.

Ties between the US and North Korea have hit a roadblock over the ease of sanctions, where Pyongyang sought relief as a recognition of the steps taken towards denuclearisation.

Washington has, until now, reinforced that relief in sanctions would only be given after Pyongyang carries out "complete and verifiable" denuclearisation. (ANI)