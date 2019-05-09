Thu, 09 May 2019

United Nations agencies pay tribute to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe

NEW YORK, New York - The release of two prize-winning Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after reporting on the massacre ...

Aeroflot to compensate crash survivors and families of those who died

MOSCOW, Russia - The deadly fire which broke out as Aeroflot Flight SU1492 was crash-landing was likely the major cause ...

'Protecting nature is the defining challenge of decades to come'

PARIS, France - A hard-hitting report into the impact of humans on nature shows that nearly one million species risk ...

80% of U.S. law enforcement officers killed on duty in 2018 were white

WASHINGTON DC - More than 100 law enforcement officers from around the United States were killed in the line of ...

Presidential amnesty sees reporters freed from Myanmar prison

YANGON, Myanmar (Reuters) - Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act ...

Irish government hits out at Palestinians in Gaza

DUBLIN, Ireland - The hostilities in Gaza over recent days has prompted a rare condemnation from the Irish government. Usually ...

Wall Street takes back seat to Chinese-U.S. trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hardly moved on Wednesday, caught in a grip of uncertainty over U.S. trade ...

Irish government appoints contractor for National Broadband Plan

DUBLIN, Ireland - Every home, farm, school and business in Ireland will have access to high speed broadband, no matter ...

Asian stock traders take fright at heightened trade tensions

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian traders took their cue from Wall Street on Wednesday and sold stocks off. Uncertainty has returned ...

Man who profited from inside information on takeover is nailed by SEC

WASHINGTON DC - A Nevada man who learned of the multi-billion dollar Cintas Corporation takeover of G&K Services in advance, ...

U.S. needs to resolve trade tensions with China, says Lagarde

PARIS, France - A breakdown in the U.S.-China trade talks poses a risk to the world economy, the International Monetary ...

Wall Street dives as U.S. trade talks with China break down

NEW YORK, New York - Investors took fright on Tuesday at the continuining tension s over U.S.-China trade talks, and ...

