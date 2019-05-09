Seoul [South Korea], May 9 (ANI): Military officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan held trilateral security talks on Thursday to discuss issues related to denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The 11th round of Defence Trilateral Talks (DTT) took place at the headquarters of South Korea's defence ministry in Seoul, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the meeting, the three countries discussed ways to cooperate in the denuclearisation of and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, regional security situations and the trilateral defence cooperation.

The meeting was attended by South Korean Deputy Minister for National Defence Policy Chung Suk-hwan, US Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs Randall Schriver and Takeshi Ishikawa, director general for defence policy of Japan.

The annual security dialogue was launched in 2008 to discuss regional security issues. (ANI)