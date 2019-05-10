Fri, 10 May 2019

International

An America divided, a continuing failure to find common ground

The Mueller report  was supposed to settle, once and for all, the controversy over whether the Trump team colluded with ...

Man accused of murdering wife on wedding night being sought by FBI

CHICAGO, Illinois - Arnoldo Jimenez, wanted for allegedly murdering his new bride less than 24 hours after marrying her, has ...

DeepDotWeb founders indicted over extensive activities on Darknet

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania - Two Israelis have been indicted by a federal grand jury for money laundering conspiracy, relating to millions ...

United Nations agencies pay tribute to Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe

NEW YORK, New York - The release of two prize-winning Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after reporting on the massacre ...

Aeroflot to compensate crash survivors and families of those who died

MOSCOW, Russia - The deadly fire which broke out as Aeroflot Flight SU1492 was crash-landing was likely the major cause ...

'Protecting nature is the defining challenge of decades to come'

PARIS, France - A hard-hitting report into the impact of humans on nature shows that nearly one million species risk ...

Business

Trump tantrum continues to weigh on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China continued their retreat on Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan also gave up ...

UK and Irish citizens to travel freely between both countries

DUBLIN, Ireland - The UK and Ireland have entered into an agreement to ensure British and Irish citizens will be ...

Wall Street takes back seat to Chinese-U.S. trade talks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks hardly moved on Wednesday, caught in a grip of uncertainty over U.S. trade ...

Irish government appoints contractor for National Broadband Plan

DUBLIN, Ireland - Every home, farm, school and business in Ireland will have access to high speed broadband, no matter ...

Asian stock traders take fright at heightened trade tensions

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian traders took their cue from Wall Street on Wednesday and sold stocks off. Uncertainty has returned ...

Man who profited from inside information on takeover is nailed by SEC

WASHINGTON DC - A Nevada man who learned of the multi-billion dollar Cintas Corporation takeover of G&K Services in advance, ...

Movie Review

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story [Blu-Ray]