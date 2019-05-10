Seoul [South Korea], May 9 (ANI): Samsung's first foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold is having trouble with its star feature - the foldable screen. However, the company is sure it is hitting the shelves soon.

According to The Korean Herald, Samsung's CEO Koh Dong-jin said that the company will soon announce a rescheduled plan for the launch of its Galaxy Fold smartphone in the US as soon as the screen issues are resolved.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold made into the hands of early reviewers who reported that the main screen had defects. Koh said that the defect was caused by substances that entered the device. Owing to multiple complaints, Samsung cancelled its previously planned launch on April 26. (ANI)