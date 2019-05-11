Sat, 11 May 2019

Mass release of kids by armed group in Nigeria welcomed

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - The surprise release by a Nigerian militia of 894 children the group had 'recruited' as child soldiers ...

Tragedy hits refugees fleeing Libyan violence, boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia - Scores of people fleeing the violence in Libya are dead following a tragic incident in the Mediterranean ...

Health workers coming under attack in war-torn Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - An attack on an ambulance in Tripoli on Wednesday that has critically injured the head of emergency ...

Irish government launches campaign to combat sexual harassment

DUBLIN, Ireland - An aggressive attempt to combat sexual harassment and sexual violence in Ireland has begun with a major ...

Australian customs intecept 14 kilos of heroin, 3 kilos of meth

BRISBANE, Australia - A man appeared in a Brisbane, Australia court on Friday after allegedly tryng to import over 17 ...

An America divided, a continuing failure to find common ground

The Mueller report  was supposed to settle, once and for all, the controversy over whether the Trump team colluded with ...

American stock markets have positive day Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positiv e territory on Friday, despite continuing anguish over U.S.-China trade ...

$3 billion dollar news aggregator to set up shop in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The online news aggregator Reddit is spreading its wings internationally, with an announcement on its blog that ...

Stocks in China in welcome relief rally

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China made appreciable gains on Friday, notwithstanding the Trump edict about hundreds of billions of ...

Readership of newspapers in Australia on the rise

MELBOURNE, Australia - In a surprising result, a national survey has revealed that more than three-quarters of Australians are reading ...

Trade talks continue to keep lid on U.S. stocks

NEW YORK, New York - Stock markets in the U.S. continued to cascade lower on Thursday, mirroring a gradual slide ...

Trump tantrum continues to weigh on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China continued their retreat on Thursday, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan also gave up ...

