Sat, 11 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Trump bullying knows no bounds, no borders

LONDON, UK - Even before he was elected everyone knew Donald Trump was a bully, what they didn't know was ...

New York pays tribute to 1st African American FBI agent killed on duty

NEW YORK, New York - Fifty years after the death of the first African-American FBI special agent killed in the ...

Mass release of kids by armed group in Nigeria welcomed

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria - The surprise release by a Nigerian militia of 894 children the group had 'recruited' as child soldiers ...

Tragedy hits refugees fleeing Libyan violence, boat sinks off Tunisia

TUNIS, Tunisia - Scores of people fleeing the violence in Libya are dead following a tragic incident in the Mediterranean ...

Health workers coming under attack in war-torn Libya

TRIPOLI, Libya - An attack on an ambulance in Tripoli on Wednesday that has critically injured the head of emergency ...

Irish government launches campaign to combat sexual harassment

DUBLIN, Ireland - An aggressive attempt to combat sexual harassment and sexual violence in Ireland has begun with a major ...

Business

Section
Minimum pay for Irish electrical and construction workers to rise 2.7%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Construction workers and electrical contractors in Ireland could be in for a pay rise as early as ...

Regulatory framework for security-based swaps in U.S. to be shaken up

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a raft of rule amendments and interpretive guidance, which ...

American stock markets have positive day Friday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed in positiv e territory on Friday, despite continuing anguish over U.S.-China trade ...

$3 billion dollar news aggregator to set up shop in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The online news aggregator Reddit is spreading its wings internationally, with an announcement on its blog that ...

Stocks in China in welcome relief rally

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China made appreciable gains on Friday, notwithstanding the Trump edict about hundreds of billions of ...

Readership of newspapers in Australia on the rise

MELBOURNE, Australia - In a surprising result, a national survey has revealed that more than three-quarters of Australians are reading ...

Movie Review

The Church (La Chiesa) [Blu-Ray]
Church