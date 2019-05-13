Mon, 13 May 2019

International

Massive build-up of U.S. military assets in Gulf

WASHINGTON DC - An armed build-up of military assets in the Middle East gives every sign the United States is ...

Guterres praises New Zealand for response to Christchurch attacks

AUCKLAND, New Zealand - UN Secretary-General António Guterres is in New Zealand to pay tribute to the victims of the ...

States ask Congress to reject cuts to Environmental Protection Agency

NEW YORK, New York  - New York Attorney General Letitia James leading a coalition of 20 states, on Friday called ...

Colombia told to act on mounting death toll of rights defenders

BAGOTA, Columbia - Alarmed by the "strikingly high number" of human rights defenders being killed, harassed and threatened in Colombia, ...

Land mine targets Afghan kids playing, many fatalities

GHAZNI, Afghanistan - Ten children were blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Afghanistan, in the Ghazni province in ...

Trump bullying knows no bounds, no borders

LONDON, UK - Even before he was elected everyone knew Donald Trump was a bully, what they didn't know was ...

Business

Hang Seng gains in Asia, other markets slip

SYDNEY, Australia - The main stock exchange in China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.21% on Monday amidst the breakdown in ...

U.S. president erroneously talks of tariffs on imports as revenue

WASHINGTON DC - U.S President Donald Trump has boasted he has China right where he wants them, in relation to ...

IMF to provide Pakistan $6 million funding for more than 3 years

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan  - The International Monetary Fund says it has reached a preliminary agreement with Pakistan for a $6 billion ...

Record receipts and expenses by U.S leaves $160b April surplus

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. federal government has posted a $160 billion budget surplus for April, according to data released ...

Trump sabre-rattling drives markets lower

NEW YORK, New York - The breakdown in U.S.-China trade talks rattled financial markets this week, sending the commodity currencies ...

Minimum pay for Irish electrical and construction workers to rise 2.7%

DUBLIN, Ireland - Construction workers and electrical contractors in Ireland could be in for a pay rise as early as ...

