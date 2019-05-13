Tokyo [Japan], May 13 (ANI): Indicating further softening of its stance, Japan on Monday said it seeks a summit with North Korea despite the weapon testing by the latter last week.

"The government's stance on the matter has not changed. It continues to seek a summit with North Korea despite the firing of a ballistic missile by Pyongyang last week," NHK quoted Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga as saying.

This comes a week after North Korea carried out two tests of firing projectiles.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe renewed his demand to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "unconditionally" to "break the shell of mutual distrust".

"I want to meet Chairman Kim Jong-un unconditionally and talk with him frankly with an open mind," Al Jazeera quoted Shinzo Abe as saying.

North Korean authorities are yet to respond to Japan's repeated proposals.

In January also, Abe indicated that he is planning to meet Kim.

Till 2017, Japan had accused North Korea of repeatedly testing missiles while pointing them towards Japan.

North Korean media has regularly and viciously attacked Japan, by calling it "heinous criminal state against humanity", and an "immoral and impudent country". (ANI)