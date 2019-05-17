Fri, 17 May 2019

Australia mourns loss of former leader Bob Hawke

If Bob Hawke had never become prime minister, he would still be recalled as a major figure in Australian political ...

127 smaller airports in all 50 U.S. states to be upgraded

WASHINGTON DC - $779 million in Federal government funding is to be provided to upgrade infrastructure at 127 airports in ...

U.S. government non-emergency personnel ordered to get out of Iraq

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The United States on Wednesday ordered all non-emergency government employees to leave Iraq immediately. "@StateDept has ordered the ...

Pressure mounts on UN Security Council to end war in Yemen

NEW YORK, New York - Thousands of children are dying in war-torn Yemen, and it is up to the UN ...

Dark days of Argentina's dictatorship laid bare in U.S. documents

History books may never tell the full story of the dictatorship that terrorized Argentina from 1976 to 1984. But newly ...

Myanmar at crossroads, international community must act says UN

Myanmar’s military commanders must answer charges of war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in a credible court, a United ...

Nikkei 225 gives up ground, U.S. dollar range-bound

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Thursday, although in Tokyo they dipped. Japan's NIkkei 225 fell ...

Chinese customs agree to inspection visit for Irish beef plants

BEIJING, China - Chinese authorities on Wednesday agreed to an accelerated process for inspection and registration of a further tranche ...

U.S. treasury secretary vague on resumption of China trace talks

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was vague on Wednesday as to the future of trade talks with ...

Rally resumes on Wall Street, all indices finish with gains

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes the U.S. and China will ...

Toronto investment bank opens new office in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - TD Securities has expanded its Irish presence with the opening of a new office in Dublin, located ...

Asian markets in good mood as indices rise

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets rallied on Wednesday, continuing a global trend which began Tuesday, and helped along by ...

Time Bandits [Blu-Ray]
