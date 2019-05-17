Fri, 17 May 2019

International

U.S. military build-up in Persian Gulf continues

DUBAI, UAE - Two U.S. guided-missile destroyers entered the Persian Gulf on Thursday without incident as the likelihood of an ...

Mobs in Myanmar threaten Muslims wanting to worship during Ramadan

YANGON, Myanmar - Mobs are forcing government authorities in Myanmar to restrict Muslims from worshipping during the holy month of ...

Australia mourns loss of former leader Bob Hawke

If Bob Hawke had never become prime minister, he would still be recalled as a major figure in Australian political ...

127 smaller airports in all 50 U.S. states to be upgraded

WASHINGTON DC - $779 million in Federal government funding is to be provided to upgrade infrastructure at 127 airports in ...

U.S. government non-emergency personnel ordered to get out of Iraq

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The United States on Wednesday ordered all non-emergency government employees to leave Iraq immediately. "@StateDept has ordered the ...

Pressure mounts on UN Security Council to end war in Yemen

NEW YORK, New York - Thousands of children are dying in war-torn Yemen, and it is up to the UN ...

Business

Chinese stocks in major sell-off

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday with Japanese and Australian bourses moving higher, while in China, ...

Pfizer presence in Ireland set to pass half-century mark

CORK, Ireland - The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation Heather Humphreys on Thursday visited Pfizer Ringaskiddy almost 50 years ...

Wall Street and greenback march higher

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street marched higher for the third day in a row on Thursday as upbeat ...

Ireland attacts German-headquartered international legal practice

DUBLIN, Ireland - The newly-established Irish headquarters for the global law firm DLA Piper was launched this week. DLA Piper ...

Nikkei 225 gives up ground, U.S. dollar range-bound

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Thursday, although in Tokyo they dipped. Japan's NIkkei 225 fell ...

Chinese customs agree to inspection visit for Irish beef plants

BEIJING, China - Chinese authorities on Wednesday agreed to an accelerated process for inspection and registration of a further tranche ...

