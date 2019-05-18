Seoul [South Korea], May 17 (ANI): LG announced that it has built its own artificial intelligence (AI) chip with the LG Neural Engine that is useful for various products.

The LG AI Chip incorporates visual, voice, and product intelligence to better recognise surroundings. As the official blog explains, the chip leverages on-device AI to operate even without a network connection.

The new chip can potentially power robot vacuum cleaners, washing machines, air conditioners, and refrigerators of the future for smart, AI-enabled home experience. (ANI)