Mon, 20 May 2019

International

Section
Attack on UN mission in Mali which left peacekeeper dead condemned

BAMAKO, Mali - A violent attack in the West African nation of Mali on Saturday has left at least one ...

Report: GCC countries to host U.S. troops to counter Iranian threat

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - A newspaper in Saudi Arabia in a report published on Saturday says the kingdom and other ...

Incumbent PM Scott Morrison snatches victory in Australian election

CANBERRA, Australia - In Australia, the Liberal-National Party Coalition has been re-elected in a shock result in which Labor lost ...

Report says Israeli PM pushing Trump to attack Iran

JERUSASLEM - Behind the continual hostility towards Iran by the United States, and the recent flare-up in tensions is lsrael, ...

Sana'a struck in series of airstrikes, UN Security Council looks on

SANA'A, Yemen - Reports are still coming in on the deadly air strikes that hit the Yemen capital on Thursday, ...

10 dead after collapse of wall during factory demolition

SHANGHAI, China - At least ten people have been confirmed dead after the collapse of a factory wall in Shanghai ...

Business

Section
Japanese automaker hits back at Trump declaration

TOPKYO, Japan - The Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corporation has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration that imported cars ...

Former Trans World Airlines terminal at JFK now a hotel

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The historic TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport, a transformation of the former Trans ...

Data management and regtech specialist chooses Cork for new hub

CORK, Ireland - Data management and regtech specialist RIMES has established a new office at City Gate, Mahon, in Cork, ...

2019 National Games underway in Davao City

DAVAO CITY,  Philippines - A total of 5,000 athletes from all parts of the country have converged on Davao City ...

Erie Canal to be adapted for new uses in upstate NY communities

ALBANY, New York - A sweeping initiative to examine how the 195-year-old Erie Canal can be reimagined for the 21st ...

Wall St slips as U.S. dollar surges

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks skidded lower on Friday in a dismal close to the week. With trade ...

