Tue, 21 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
At least 11 dead in mass shooting in northern Brazilian city

BELEM, Brazil - At least eleven people have been killed in a mass shooting in Brazil. Gunmen opened fire on ...

U.S. Navy Seal pleads guilty to causing death of colleague

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Navy SEAL who killed a Green Beret in extraordinary circumstances in the West African nation ...

Attack on UN mission in Mali which left peacekeeper dead condemned

BAMAKO, Mali - A violent attack in the West African nation of Mali on Saturday has left at least one ...

Report: GCC countries to host U.S. troops to counter Iranian threat

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - A newspaper in Saudi Arabia in a report published on Saturday says the kingdom and other ...

Incumbent PM Scott Morrison snatches victory in Australian election

CANBERRA, Australia - In Australia, the Liberal-National Party Coalition has been re-elected in a shock result in which Labor lost ...

Report says Israeli PM pushing Trump to attack Iran

JERUSASLEM - Behind the continual hostility towards Iran by the United States, and the recent flare-up in tensions is lsrael, ...

Business

Section
Aussie stock market hits 11-year high

SYDNEY, Australia - Australian stocks soared on Monday, the first trading day since the sitting Liberal-National Party Coalition was re-elected ...

Real estate woes impacting banks in Qatar, sasy Fitch

DOHA, Qatar - The oversupply of real estate in Gulf countries which has seen a collapse in property prices, commensutate ...

Japanese automaker hits back at Trump declaration

TOPKYO, Japan - The Japanese automotive giant Toyota Motor Corporation has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s declaration that imported cars ...

Former Trans World Airlines terminal at JFK now a hotel

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The historic TWA Hotel at JFK International Airport, a transformation of the former Trans ...

Data management and regtech specialist chooses Cork for new hub

CORK, Ireland - Data management and regtech specialist RIMES has established a new office at City Gate, Mahon, in Cork, ...

2019 National Games underway in Davao City

DAVAO CITY,  Philippines - A total of 5,000 athletes from all parts of the country have converged on Davao City ...

Movie Review

Live by Night