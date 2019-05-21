TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Afshin Ghotbi parted company with Foolad Khuzestan football team after about five months.

Under coaching of Ex-Persepolis and Iran coach, Foolad finished in eighth place in the Iran Professional League.

According to his agent, Ghotbi has received several offers from other Iranian football teams.

Ghotbi started his coaching career in UCLA Bruins in 1984 and was assistant coach of the US and South Korea national football teams from 1997 to 2002.

In 2007, Ghotbi took charge of Persepolis and helped the team win title after six years.

He was named as Iran national football team coach in 2009 and headed Team Melli in the 2011 AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

Ghotbi has also coached Shimizu S-Pulse, Buriram United and Shijiazhuang Ever Bright.