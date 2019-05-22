Pyongyang [North Korea], May 22 (ANI): North Korea on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Joe Biden calling him a "snob bereft of elementary quality as a human being".It also belittled Biden by terming him "fool of low IQ", The Hill reported.

"He is self-praising himself as being the most popular presidential candidate. This is enough to make a cat laugh," North Korea's state agency KCNA wrote in a commentary piece.

This appears to be the first attack by the reclusive nation on Biden after he announced his candidacy for the presidential nomination for 2020 election. It is not clear whether KCNA made these comments after the former Vice President attacked President Donald Trump last week for embracing "dictators and tyrants" like North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Biden had also praised Trump after he walked away without a deal from a nuclear summit in Hanoi with North Korea in February, saying "He did the right thing by walking away. A bad deal is worse than no deal." (ANI)