Fri, 24 May 2019

International

India Poll - Modi wins a majority of seats

NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party scored a historic victory in India's general election, his foreign ...

Pentagon wants reports on unidentified flying objects

U.S. Navy pilots and sailors won't be considered crazy for reporting unidentified flying objects, under new rules meant to encourage them ...

Hamas and UNRWA to blame for plight of Gazans, Greenblatt tells UNSC

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East and one of two Chief ...

Major casualties after Indonesian election protests turn violent

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Six people lost their lives while more than 200 suffered injuries after mobs clashed with security forces ...

Disabled Australians preyed on, defrauded of millions

SYDNEY, Australia - A massive fraud involving millions of dollars has been uncovered in Australia's largest city, resulting in the ...

No democracy in sight in Thailand, five years after coup

BANGKOK, THailand - Since Thailand's military seized power on May 22, 2014, the country has faced unending repression of fundamental ...

Business

Asian stocks fall across the board

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were lower across the board in Asia on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained new ground.Japan's ...

India gets 3/4 billion dollar loan for railways track electrification

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian government is borrowing $750 million equivalent in Indian Rupees, in what will be the ...

Stalling of trade talks weighs on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock markets were largely unchanged on Wednesday, although all the major indices recorded ...

Irish Trade Minister warns businesses to prepare for no deal Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish deputy leader has briefed the cabinet on the risks to Ireland of a no-deal Brexit ...

Stocks in Asia drift, British pound sinks further

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks traded in a tight-range on Wednesday in Asia, with no bourse showing any major variance.Japan's Nikkei ...

U.S. accused of reneging on agreements with China over trade

NEW YORK, New York - It was the United States that went back on previously reached trade agreements, and not ...

Deathdream (aka Dead of Night) [Blu-Ray]