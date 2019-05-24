Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
NEW DELHI/KOLKATA, India - Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist party scored a historic victory in India's general election, his foreign ...
U.S. Navy pilots and sailors won't be considered crazy for reporting unidentified flying objects, under new rules meant to encourage them ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East and one of two Chief ...
JAKARTA, Indonesia - Six people lost their lives while more than 200 suffered injuries after mobs clashed with security forces ...
SYDNEY, Australia - A massive fraud involving millions of dollars has been uncovered in Australia's largest city, resulting in the ...
BANGKOK, THailand - Since Thailand's military seized power on May 22, 2014, the country has faced unending repression of fundamental ...
QINGDAO, China - A high-speed train capable of reaching speeds of 600 kilometers per hour (373 miles per hour) is ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks were lower across the board in Asia on Thursday, while the U.S. dollar gained new ground.Japan's ...
NEW DELHI, India - The Indian government is borrowing $750 million equivalent in Indian Rupees, in what will be the ...
NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. stock markets were largely unchanged on Wednesday, although all the major indices recorded ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish deputy leader has briefed the cabinet on the risks to Ireland of a no-deal Brexit ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks traded in a tight-range on Wednesday in Asia, with no bourse showing any major variance.Japan's Nikkei ...