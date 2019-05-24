Seoul [South Korea], May 23 (ANI): LG announced that it will start rolling out Amazon's voice-based digital assistant Alexa to its 2019 TV models with ThinQ AI technology.

The update will be implemented through the Alexa app on 2019 TVs including LG UHD TVs, NanoCell TVs and OLED TVs.

With Alexa support, users will be able to ask compatible LG TVs can ask questions, control smart products, and access more than 90,000 Alexa skills, all without any separate device. The feature will be supported in 14 countries including France, Germany, India, Italy, United Kingdom and the United States. (ANI)