Nanning [China], May 26 (ANI): Indonesia's Anton Aditya Subowo was re-elected as the President of Badminton Asia on Saturday. As a result, he will continue as the President for another four years.

"The highest value of badminton is in Asia, in China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and others. So, having those countries to be outspoken in BWF, and for Asia to be united, to raise our voices, is very important," Anton said in an official statement released by Badminton Asia.

"I think we have seen a situation when we stick together as one, we can still have a voice in the world organisation," Anton said. Earlier in his speech, he thanked all the Member Associations for their commitment and good work over the last four years," he added.

There was a close fight between Anton and Dato' Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria (President of Badminton Association of Malaysia) for the post of Badminton Asia President.

There were seven other people who were selected as the vice-presidents of Badminton Asia. The Badminton Association of India's president Himanta Biswa Sarma has also been elected as the vice-president.

Badminton Asia also got in a new Secretary-General in Moosa Nashid from the Maldives.

For the Treasurer's post, Jassem Kanso from Lebanon was re-elected to the position for another term.

Jassem also won the BWF Vice-President seat unopposed after Norza withdrew from contesting the post.

A total of 40 countries voted for the posts of President, Vice President, Treasurer and Secretary-General.

The people selected for the various posts are as follows:President- Anton Aditya Subowo (Indonesia),Vice-Presidents - Wang Wei (China), Kim Jong Soo (Korea), Tirta Juwana Darmadji (Indonesia), Chang Kuo-Tso (Chinese Taipei), Ali Almarri (Kuwait), Himanta Biswa Sarma (India), Sawsan Haji Mohammad Taqawi (Bahrain),Secretary-General- Moosa Nashid (Maldives)Treasurer- Jassem Kanso (Lebanon)BWF Vice-President- Jassem Kanso (Lebanon)(ANI)