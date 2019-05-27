Japan plans to purchase 105 F-35 American fifth-generation fighters, US President Donald Trump said. This will make the Land of the Rising Sun a state ally of the US with the largest air fleet with such machines.Trump, who is in Tokyo on a state visit, said that "Japan has just announced its intention to order 105 brand new F-35 invisible to the enemy's radar ... The order will give Japan the largest air fleet of the F-35 in compared to any other US ally. "In addition, Tokyo Trump sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, defining him as a "very clever" person who is aware of having to give up his nuclear weapons to develop his country."He knows that with nuclear weapons only bad things can happen. He is a very clever man", said Trump, reiterating that North Korea has" tremendous economic potential. "

