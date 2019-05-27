Mon, 27 May 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
Prime Minister Abe could mediate between U.S. and Iran, says Trump

TOKYO, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump says he would be fine with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving as ...

Ill-treatment of Taliban detainees prompts UN rebuke

KABUL, Afghanistan - Reports of prisoners held by the Taliban in Afghanistan being tortured and killed surfaced on Sunday.The reports ...

Japan under fire from North Korea during Trump tour

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korea has issued two provocative statements slamming Japan, just as U.S. President Donald Trump has ...

Last year 98 UN peacekeepers lost their lives

UNITED NATIONS - Since the UN set up its first peacekeeping mission back in 1948, more than 3,800 peacekeepers have ...

Arson blamed for attack on Catholic Church in Derrry

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland - A Catholic Church in Derry/Londonderry in Northern Ireland have been set ablaze.Detectives say they believe the ...

National Day in U.S. for missing children

WASHINGTON DC - When a 13-year-old North Carolina girl went missing last fall, the FBI and state and local partners ...

Business

Section
Chinese shares in demand, Shanghai Composite jumps 1.38%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were broadly stronger on Monday, although the Australian market wa virtually unchanged.The Nikkei 225 ...

State of Oklahoma to receive $85 million to settle Teva opioid claims

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey/JERUSALEM - Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its subsidiaries on Sunday announced it had reached a settlement with the ...

Irish agriculture minister warns pig industry of African Swine Fever

DUBLIN, Ireland - African Swine Fever is spreading across the world with serious consequences for pig farmers, meat processors and ...

Bosch fined over diesel emissions scandal

STUTTGART, Germany - Bosch has been hit with a fine of 90 million euros over allegations of negligence in relation ...

Sweden and Ireland delegations get together to discuss digital

CO. WESTMEATH, Ireland - Minister of State for Community Development, Natural Resources and Digital Development, Sean Canney welcomed King Carl ...

20-acre recreation complex to boost Buffalo's Outer Harbor

BUFFALO, New York - The new Lakeside Complex on Buffalo's Outer Harbor opened on Friday.The 20-acre site includes a new ...

Movie Review

The Last Emperor [DVD]
Last Emperor