North Koreans now have their own brand of whiskey

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Whiskey is now being locally-distilled in North Korea, and the first batch has gone on sale this month,

A local tour group, Young Pioneer Tours, which comprises a group of expats living in China, regularly conducts tours to North Korea. Last week it was supplied with samples from the first batch of the locally-distilled Samilpo whiskey.

The name 'Samilpo' comes from from Lake Samilpo nearMt. Kumgang. The area is considered one of North Korea's most beautiful scenic spots in the country; hence the reason the director of the company dsays he decided to use this name for the first North Korean whiskey.

The director says he also chose the design for the whiskey bottle because it closely resembles the design of Johnny Walker, which is a well-recognized whiskey in North Korea. There are three different types: 40% (black label), 42% (red label) and 45%. The 45% is not yet in production.

The director went on to further to say there are 15 types of amino acids, including eight types of essential amino acids, present in the whiskey.

"This beverage will reduce harm to your liver and will also reduce the negative side effects of alcohol abuse," says the director without elaboration.

Whiskey/whisky is a spirit that can trace its origins as far back asAlexandria, Ancient Greece, and the process of distilling it was refined by medieval Arabs. The techniques made their way to Italy, and eventually to Ireland and Scotland. Ireland (and, by extension the U.S.) favour the spelling 'whiskey', whereas the Scottish prefer 'whisky' (usually rendered simply as 'Scotch' in the U.S.), says a statement from Young Pioneer Tours.

North Koreans are no strangers to alcohol, popular native drinks include the now-world-famous Soju,Taedonggang Beer, the fermented-rice beverageMakgeolli, and even seal-penis liquor.

Samilpo Whiskey is expected to appear on the shelves of shops in Pyongyang later this year. Each bottle sells for $15 USD, which makes it one of the premium bottles of whiskey sold in North Korea. The owner says he aims to export Samilpo Whiskey to other countries once the political situation improves, so that the whole world can sample the country's first whiskey.