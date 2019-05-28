Tue, 28 May 2019

International

Section
Netanyahu running out of time to form a government

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inability to form a new government has now put his fifth term of ...

Huge brawls break out among rival groups in Brazil prisons

AMAZONAS, Brazil - Scores of prisoners have been murdered in a series of gang fights in jails in the city ...

U.S. determined to hurt the Iranian people, says envoy

NEW YORK, New York - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has defended his country in the wake of tightening ...

Dozen civilians dead after airstrikes in Yemeni city

SANA'A, Yemen - A dozen civilians were blown apart by airstrikes on a petrol station in southwest Yemen on Friday.Four ...

Prime Minister Abe could mediate between U.S. and Iran, says Trump

TOKYO, Japan - U.S. President Donald Trump says he would be fine with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe serving as ...

Ill-treatment of Taliban detainees prompts UN rebuke

KABUL, Afghanistan - Reports of prisoners held by the Taliban in Afghanistan being tortured and killed surfaced on Sunday.The reports ...

Business

Section
Stock markets in Asia move higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Equity markets in Asia were stronger across the board on Tuesday, following on from gains on Wall ...

North Koreans now have their own brand of whiskey

PYONGYANG, North Korea - Whiskey is now being locally-distilled in North Korea, and the first batch has gone on sale ...

Wall Street joins broad rally in global stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. markets made modest gains on Monday with positive news from Europe on likely election ...

Two global auto giants in merger talks

LONDON UK - Fiat Chrysler has put together a plan to combine with French automotive giant Renault, the Italian firm ...

Chinese shares in demand, Shanghai Composite jumps 1.38%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were broadly stronger on Monday, although the Australian market wa virtually unchanged.The Nikkei 225 ...

State of Oklahoma to receive $85 million to settle Teva opioid claims

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey/JERUSALEM - Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and its subsidiaries on Sunday announced it had reached a settlement with the ...

Movie Review

My Man Godfrey [Blu-Ray]