IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and picked headlines from 11 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Iranian papers on Wednesday widely covered the shocking case of Mohammad Ali Najafi, the ex-mayor of Tehran and former vice-president who confessed on Tuesday to the murder of his wife Mitra Ostad at her apartment.

Also a top story was the Iranian foreign ministry's reaction to US President Donald Trump's softened rhetoric. The foreign ministry's spokesman said Tehran sees no prospect for talks with the US for now, and that it expects Trump to act rather than talk.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- We Haven't Exchanged Any Message with US: Iran

2- Najafi Confesses to Murdering His Second Wife

3- Iran First VP: Damaging Unity to Serve US Interests

1- Kuwaiti Emir: Regional Situation Needs Caution, Preparedness

2- Ryabkov to Visit Iran for Talks on JCPOA

3- Iran Says Not after Negotiation with Any US Official

4- US' Goal Not Negotiation with MP

1- Limits on Iran's Exports to Qatar Removed

2- India to Resume Oil Imports from Iran

1- Trump Suffering from Confusion in Foreign Policy: Iran General

2- Imam Khomeini's Grandson: We Can't Deny the Truths

1- Locusts Arrive in Tehran: Farms in Danger

2- Shocking Tuesday: Najafi Kills His Wife

1- Japan Making Arrangements for Abe's Visit to Iran

2- Culture Minister: No One Should Speak to Iranians with Coercion

1- Tehran in Shock: A Review of Murder of Ex-Mayor's Wife

2- White House Hawks Being Expelled

* Decreased Tension between Iran, Saudi to Serve Regional Security

1- US' Rhetoric Doesn't Matter: Iran Foreign Ministry

2- Another Chance for Diplomacy? [Editorial]

3- Bloody End of Mitra Ostad: Ex-Mayor of Tehran Confesses to Murder

1- No Prospect for Europe's Collapse: Analyst

2- Tragic Report of a Murder: Najafi Confesses to Murdering His Wife

1- Paris: Saudi, UAE Must End Filthy Yemen War

2- Nechirvan Barzani Elected Head of Iraq's Kurdistan Regional Gov't

1- New Commanders of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defence Base, Army Air Defence Force Appointed

2- Tehran Slams Seoul Officials

3- No Prospect for Talks with US: Iran

Source: Iran Front Page