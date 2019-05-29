TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Marc Wilmots penned a 3.5-year contract with Iran Football Federation on Wednesday.

- Sports news -

The Belgian coach, who is heading Team Melli until the 2022 World Cup, penned his contract at the Iranian federation headquarters.

Wilmots takes over from Portuguese coach Carlos Queiroz who stepped down after eight years in charge in January following Iran';s semi-final exit in the Asian Cup when Team Melli went down 3-0 to Japan.

Wilmots will coach Iran in two friendly matches against Syria and South Korea.

Iran will meet Syria in Tehran on June 6 and play South Korea five days later at World Cup Stadium in Seoul.

Iran prepares for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that begin in the second half of this year.