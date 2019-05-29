Wed, 29 May 2019

International

UN Security Council scolded over inaction on Syria War

NEW YORK, New York - Just a week after the UN Security Council was pressured to take action on the ...

Iraq PM to visit Washington, Tehran in bid to defuse tensions

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The president of a country which itself has been the subject of a U.S. invasion which has ...

Netanyahu running out of time to form a government

JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inability to form a new government has now put his fifth term of ...

Huge brawls break out among rival groups in Brazil prisons

AMAZONAS, Brazil - Scores of prisoners have been murdered in a series of gang fights in jails in the city ...

U.S. determined to hurt the Iranian people, says envoy

NEW YORK, New York - Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has defended his country in the wake of tightening ...

Dozen civilians dead after airstrikes in Yemeni city

SANA'A, Yemen - A dozen civilians were blown apart by airstrikes on a petrol station in southwest Yemen on Friday.Four ...

Business

U.S. company to establish international hubs at Sligo and Waterford

WATERFORD/SLIGO, Ireland - A U.S. company involved in turnkey engineering and construction services to the telecommunications industry has announced it ...

Japanese stocks weaker, key index drops 1.21%

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks on Asian markets fell on Wednesday in line with falls in Europe and the U.S.The U.S. ...

Singapore tops rankings as most competitive economy in world

LAUSANNE, Switzerland - Singapore is now ranked as the world's most competitive economy.It is the first  time since 2010, Singapore ...

Wall Street takes a breather, reversing gains of a day earlier

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday, a day after making broad gains.Commnents by U.S. President Donald ...

New offices, jobs for QAD Inc. in Limerick and Dublin

LIMERICK, Ireland - The Nasdaq-listed QAD Inc. a provider of flexible, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing is ...

China notches up 6.4% economic growth in 1st quarter, ADB chief notes

BEIJING, China - While U.S. President Donald Trump has been grabbing all the headlines on his 4-day visit to Japan, ...

