DAVAO CITY, May 29 (PIA)- The City Government of Davao promoted its various tourism attractions to the South Korean tourism market during the recent investment and tourism roadshow held in Seoul.

According to Christian Cambaya, investor assistance and servicing unit head of the Davao City Investment and Promotions Center (DCIPC), the Dabawenyo delegates presented different tourism attractions in Davao City and in the nearby region, during the meeting with Korean tour operators

"Although Davao City is not known for its beaches, but since the city is part of Davao region, they can explore the beautiful beaches in the region like in Samal Island, the selling point of Davao City is that we are positioning ourselves as an eco-tourism destination," Cambaya said during his guesting at the Habi at Kape media forum in Abreeza Ayala Mall.

Among the destinations promoted were the Malagos Garden Resort, the Eden Nature Park. "They (Koreans) were presently surprised that the Philippine Eagle Center is located in Davao City," Cambaya said.

He said the City Government is pushing for direct flights from Davao City to cities in South Korea like Incheon in order to facilitate the increase of tourism.

Based on the data from the Davao City Tourism Operations Office, about 8,936 Korean tourists visited Davao City in 2018. This is an 18% increase of Korean tourists from 2017 where 7,550 South Korean tourists were recorded.

Meanwhile the DCIPC is also trying to attract South Korean investments in the city particularly in condominiums and in the I.T. sector.

The City Government conducted a three-day roadshow from May 21 to May 23 in Seoul, South Korea. The investment and tourism blitz was participated by the different offices of the local government along with government agencies and private businessmen. (PIA/RG Alama)