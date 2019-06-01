Sat, 01 Jun 2019

Pompeo said to have seen evidence of Iran complicity in tanker attacks

ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Maryland - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday blamed Iran for an attack on ...

Bedouins evicted as Israeli bulldozers demolish Al-Araqib village

NEGEV, Israel - Israeli bulldozers have demolished the Arab Bedouin village Al-Araqib in the southern Negev region.The demolition, according to ...

UN: Political will must be found to tackle climate change

Further inaction on climate change is "simply not an option", United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday in an opinion ...

Myanmar reporters who spent 511 days in jail honored

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, the two Reuters journalists who were jailed in ...

NY man alleged to have murdered daughter-in-law added to Top 10

NEW YORK, New York - On Wednesday the FBI made an addition to its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.Eugene Palmer, ...

UN Security Council scolded over inaction on Syria War

NEW YORK, New York - Just a week after the UN Security Council was pressured to take action on the ...

Nikkei 225 drops 341 points after jump in yen

SYDNEY, Australia - A major fall in Japanese shares sent stocks in the region lower on Friday, although the Australian ...

Stilted trade talks fail to deter buyers on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were being bought up Thursday despite continuhing jitters over trade and the fuiture ...

Philippine and Australian educators join forces in Manila

MANILA, Philippines - The Philippines Department of Education this week adopted an initiative by the Australian government, through its Australian ...

Modest losses recorded on Asian stock markets

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks weakened across the board in Asia on Thursday, however the resultant losses on the major bourses ...

Asian Development Bank and MIGA sign cooperation agreement

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), the political risk insurance arm ...

Euro approaching multi-year lows sending global stocks into tailspin

NEW YORK CITY, New York - Shares around the world were being sold off on Wednesday, after a run on ...

McCabe & Mrs. Miller [Blu-Ray]