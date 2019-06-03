IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, June 2, 2019, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Abrar:

1- Trump to Announce Presidential Bid for 2020

2- French Media: Al-Baghdadi Has Fled to Libya

3- Saudi Arabia Claims Muslim World Doesn't Accept Iran's Behaviours

4- Pompeo Calls for Germany's Action against Iran

Afkar:

1- USA Today: Trump Has No Evidence to Prove Iran Is Threat

2- Rouhani: Iran Can Be Safest Transit Route for Tajikistan

3- We're Sure We'll Break US' Economic Siege: Iranian General

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Tehran Warns India: Iran May Reconsider Business Ties If Indians Keep New Policies

2- Rouhani: If They Respect Their Partner, We're Ready to Sit for Talks

3- North Korea's Execution of Diplomats

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Zarif: If Saudi Arabia Is Ready, I'll Be in Riyadh Tomorrow

Asrar:

1- Zarif: Our Arms Open for Persian Gulf States

* US Preventing Entry of Food, Medicine into Iran through Economic War

Ebtekar:

1- National Interest Reviews Why US-North Korea Talks Failed

Etemad:

1- Zarif Warns about US' New Plot

2- Iranian Volleyball Players Cross Wall of China

3- Third World War to Be an Economic One [Editorial]

Ettela'at:

1- Nasrallah: Trump Must Know War on Iran Will Engulf Entire Region

2- Independent Muslim States React to Mecca Summit's Anti-Iran Communique

3- Rouhani: Iran Safest Route for Transit of Goods in Region

Iran:

1- Zarif: Top Iranian Officials Must Decide about Talks with US

Kayhan:

1- Nasrallah: Essence of Mecca Summit Was King Salman's Begging for Halt in Ansarullah Attacks

2- Yemenis Hold Massive Rallies on Int'l Quds Day against US, Israel, Trump's Milky Cow

3- Zarif: Trump's Administration No Different from Obama's

Mardom Salari:

1- Obama Team's Message for Iran: Don't Get Engaged in Trump's Game

2- Competition between Old Men in America: 2020 Elections Getting Hot

Sazandegi:

1- Resistance in Mecca: Iraq President Resists Saudi King, Blocks Arab Consensus against Iran

Shargh:

1- Zarif's Condition for Riyadh Visit

2- 130 World Decision-Makers Convene in Switzerland for Secretive Meeting

* Pompeo, Kushner for First Time Attend Bilderberg Meeting

