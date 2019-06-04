TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran has discovered its opponents at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Men's U-21 World Championship.

- Sports news -

Defending champion Iran has been drawn in Pool C along with Russia, Czech Republic, and Tunisia.

Pool A consists of host Bahrain, China, Morocco and Puerto Rico.

Cuba, Argentina, Egypt and South Korea are in Pool B.

Poland, Brazil, Canada and Italy have been drawn in Pool D.

The tournament will take place in the ISA Sports City Hall in Manama from July 18-27.